Sept 2 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc
* On August 29, 2016, Nat Krishnamurti tendered his resignation as CFO, secretary and treasurer of co
* On August 29, 2016, company engaged James early as a consultant to serve as interim chief financial officer
* Intends to commence a search for a new chief financial officer - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2bZNBZM) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Viad says company anticipates legal name of CATC will be changed later this year
* Executed joinder agreements to amended, restated unit pledge, security agreement executed with co's $300 million amended, restated credit agreement, dated Dec. 22, 2014
BRIEF-NioCorp Developments to resale as much as 10 million shares in secondary offering - SEC filing
* Resale by certain selling security holders of up to an aggregate of 10 million common shares in secondary offering - SEC filing
BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric says utility, other settling parties filed motion at the FERC
* Says on Sept 1, 2016, the utility and other settling parties (including the CPUC) filed a motion at the FERC