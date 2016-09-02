BRIEF-Viad says company anticipates legal name of CATC will be changed later this year
Sept 2 Viad Corp
* Executed joinder agreements to amended, restated unit pledge, security agreement executed with co's $300 million amended, restated credit agreement, dated Dec. 22, 2014
* Says company anticipates that legal name of CATC will be changed later this year
* Says agreements were executed as a result of co's acquisition of Ciri Alaska Tourism Corporation earlier this year - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2bVoTYA) Further company coverage:
