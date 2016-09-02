FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric says utility, other settling parties filed motion at the FERC
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric says utility, other settling parties filed motion at the FERC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Pacific Gas and Electric Co

* Says on Sept 1, 2016, the utility and other settling parties (including the CPUC) filed a motion at the FERC

* Motion requesting FERC approve settlement proposing utility's 2016 retail electric transmission revenue requirement be set at $1.331 billion

* FERC is expected to issue a decision in late 2016 or early 2017

* 2016 retail electric transmission revenue requirement be set at $1.331 billion, up $130 million over currently authorized requirement of $1.201 billion Source: (bit.ly/2bVpsBE) Further company coverage:

