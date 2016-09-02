FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Orion Oyj and Menarini Group enter into collaboration agreement
September 2, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orion Oyj and Menarini Group enter into collaboration agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Orion Oyj :

* Says the company and Menarini Group collaborate on budesonide-formoterol Easyhaler combination product for asthma and COPD

* Agreement is for co-marketing of Easyhaler in Germany, Italy, Spain, and Portugal

* Parties have also agreed on exclusive license and distribution arrangement in France and Turkey

* Parties will market budesonide-formoterol Easyhaler under their own brands

* Menarini Group is Italian pharmaceutical company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

