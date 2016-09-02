BRIEF-Orion Oyj and Menarini Group enter into collaboration agreement

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Orion Oyj :
* Says the company and Menarini Group collaborate on budesonide-formoterol Easyhaler combination product for asthma and COPD
* Agreement is for co-marketing of Easyhaler in Germany, Italy, Spain, and Portugal
* Parties have also agreed on exclusive license and distribution arrangement in France and Turkey
* Parties will market budesonide-formoterol Easyhaler under their own brands
* Menarini Group is Italian pharmaceutical company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)