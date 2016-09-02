FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yum Brands says Primavera Capital and Ant financial to invest in Yum China
September 2, 2016

BRIEF-Yum Brands says Primavera Capital and Ant financial to invest in Yum China

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc :

* Yum Brands announces Primavera Capital Group and Ant Financial Services Group to make strategic investment in Yum China

* Spinoff on track to be completed october 31, 2016

* Founder of Primavera Dr. Fred Hu to become Yum China's non-executive chairman

* Yum China to be traded on NYSE under ticker "YUMC"

* Under terms of agreements, Primavera and Ant Financial will invest $410 million and $50 million, respectively, in yum china

* Primavera Capital Group and Ant Financial Services Group to invest a total of $460 million in yum china

* Primavera and Ant Financial will invest $410 million and $50 million, respectively, in yum china

* Primavera, Ant financial will get 2 tranches of warrants to buy shares of Yum China reflecting about 2% equity ownership interest in each tranche

* Warrants to be exercisable in 5-year period after issuance of warrants, with strike prices correlating to equity values of $12 billion,$15 billion

* Yum China to commence trading on New York Stock Exchange as an independent company on november 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

