BRIEF-Yum Brands says Primavera Capital and Ant financial to invest in Yum China

* Yum Brands announces Primavera Capital Group and Ant Financial Services Group to make strategic investment in Yum China
* Spinoff on track to be completed october 31, 2016
* Founder of Primavera Dr. Fred Hu to become Yum China's non-executive chairman
* Yum China to be traded on NYSE under ticker "YUMC"
* Under terms of agreements, Primavera and Ant Financial will invest $410 million and $50 million, respectively, in yum china
* Primavera, Ant financial will get 2 tranches of warrants to buy shares of Yum China reflecting about 2% equity ownership interest in each tranche
* Warrants to be exercisable in 5-year period after issuance of warrants, with strike prices correlating to equity values of $12 billion,$15 billion
* Yum China to commence trading on New York Stock Exchange as an independent company on november 1, 2016