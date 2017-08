Sept 2 (Reuters) - Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* Wholly owned unit Logo Software Investment buys Romanian based company Total Soft S.A. for 30.2 million euros ($33.75 million) from Ferabosco Investments Limited, South Eastern Europe Fund LP and individual shareholders

* 57 percent of the acquisition price is financed by equity capital and 43 percent by bank credit

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)