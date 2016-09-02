Sept 2 Cubesmart
* Cubesmart to redeem its 7.75% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares
* Intends to redeem all of outstanding 3.1 million shares of its 7.75% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares on November 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-Irish cabinet decides to fight EU on Apple tax
* Irish PM's party wants to protect corporate tax regime (Releads with cabinet decision)
BRIEF-Atomera appoints Steve Shevick to board
* Atomera appoints Steve Shevick to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces sponsorship with Los Angeles Rams
* Announced sponsorship with Los Angeles Rams in support of their inaugural season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: