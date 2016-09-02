FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Segro raises 325 mln stg via share placing
#Financials
September 2, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Segro raises 325 mln stg via share placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Segro Plc :

* Results of placing

* Total of 74.8 mln new ordinary shares in company have been placed by Merrill Lynch International and UBS Limited

* Says price of 435 pence per placing share, raising total gross proceeds of approximately 325 mln stg for company

* Placing shares being issued represent approximately 9.9 per cent of issued ordinary share capital of Segro

* BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS are acting as joint bookrunners and corporate brokers in respect of placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

