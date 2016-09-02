FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Iao Kun Group announces strategic Macau restructuring initiatives
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Iao Kun Group announces strategic Macau restructuring initiatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd :

* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited announces strategic Macau restructuring initiatives

* Closes VIP gaming room at Sands Cotai Central, expects to generate annual savings of US$750,000

* Says IKGH believes closure of facility will generate annual overall savings of approximately US$750,000

* May further close an additional 1-2 VIP gaming rooms in order to further optimize its operating earnings

* Expect to take further prudent actions that "we believe will be accretive to our earnings per share"

* Undertaking strategic review of its vip gaming room operations in Macau "due to ongoing challenging VIP gaming environment" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

