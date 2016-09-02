Sept 2 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd :
* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited announces strategic Macau restructuring initiatives
* Closes VIP gaming room at Sands Cotai Central, expects to generate annual savings of US$750,000
* Says IKGH believes closure of facility will generate annual overall savings of approximately US$750,000
* May further close an additional 1-2 VIP gaming rooms in order to further optimize its operating earnings
* Expect to take further prudent actions that "we believe will be accretive to our earnings per share"
* Undertaking strategic review of its vip gaming room operations in Macau "due to ongoing challenging VIP gaming environment" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
