Sept 2 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd :

* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited announces strategic Macau restructuring initiatives

* Closes VIP gaming room at Sands Cotai Central, expects to generate annual savings of US$750,000

* Says IKGH believes closure of facility will generate annual overall savings of approximately US$750,000

* May further close an additional 1-2 VIP gaming rooms in order to further optimize its operating earnings

* Expect to take further prudent actions that "we believe will be accretive to our earnings per share"

* Undertaking strategic review of its vip gaming room operations in Macau "due to ongoing challenging VIP gaming environment"