Sept 2 Wells Fargo & Co :
* Announced sponsorship with Los Angeles Rams in support of their inaugural season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Hub International purchases certain assets of Rhode Island-based Hickey & Associates
WRAPUP 1-Chinese government flexes muscles with Uber, DreamWorks probes
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Sept 2 The Chinese government said on Friday it was investigating two high-profile takeover proposals involving U.S. companies, the latest sign of its growing influence on whether deals are approved - even those appearing to have little impact in China.
UPDATE 1-Irish cabinet decides to fight EU on Apple tax
* Irish PM's party wants to protect corporate tax regime (Releads with cabinet decision)