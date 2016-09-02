BRIEF-Central valley Community Bancorp receives Sierra Vista bank shareholder approval to acquire Sierra Vista Bank
Sept 1 Central Valley Community Bancorp
* Central valley community Bancorp receives Sierra Vista Bank shareholder approval to acquire Sierra Vista Bank
* Transaction, subject to customary closing conditions is expected to be completed as of october 1, 2016
