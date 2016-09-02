FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Plazza Immobilien H1 profit before tax at CHF 7.9 million
September 2, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Plazza Immobilien H1 profit before tax at CHF 7.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Plazza Immobilien AG

* H1 profit before tax 7.9 million Swiss francs ($8.07 million) versus 19.6 million Swiss francs year ago

* H1 earnings before taxes from revaluation of properties was 5.4 million Swiss francs, 15.4 million Swiss francs lower than the previous year (20.8 million Swiss francs)

* H1 EBIT decreased to 10.1 million Swiss francs (previous year 26.0 million Swiss francs)

* Sees for H2 operating result similar to that from H1 Source text - bit.ly/2bGVqFG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9795 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

