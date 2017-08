Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ter Beke NV :

* H1 consolidated turnover increased by 13.3 million euros ($14.9 million) (+6.9 pct) to 204.7 million euros

* H1 earnings after taxes 7.2 million euros versus 4.4 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 19.6 million euros versus 15.5 million euros year ago

* The group is confident that, barring unforeseen market circumstances, the results for 2016 will surpass those of 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2cv1EcR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)