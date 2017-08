Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sagax AB :

* Carries out first acquisition in Netherlands - invests 117 million Swedish crowns ($13.7 million)

* Agreed to buy industrial property in Dordrecht at equivalent of 81 million crowns

* Agreed to buy industrial property in Bladel at equivalent of 36 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5505 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)