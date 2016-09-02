FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Troim-owned firm buys forward contract for 500.000 shares in Storebrand
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 2, 2016 / 6:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Troim-owned firm buys forward contract for 500.000 shares in Storebrand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa :

* Drew Holding, a company affiliated with investor Tor Olav Troim, has on 1 September 2016 acquired a forward contract for 500.000 shares in Storebrand

* This forward contract expires 4 Nov at price of NOK 35.4585/share

* Including the shares held directly by Drew, its total exposure in Storebrand has increased from 8.500.000 to 9.000.000 shares, following this transaction.

* Drew has, since September 2015, been represented on the board of directors of Storebrand by Mr. Håkon R. Fure. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.