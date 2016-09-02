FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caterpillar contemplates allocation of production from Gosselies, Belgium, to other manufacturing facilities
September 2, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Caterpillar contemplates allocation of production from Gosselies, Belgium, to other manufacturing facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) -

* Caterpillar Inc contemplates allocation of production from Gosselies, Belgium, to other manufacturing facilities

* Caterpillar Inc - Announcement starts consultation process, which could result in closure of Gosselies site and a collective lay-off

* Caterpillar Inc - Announcement is in connection with global restructuring and cost savings plan announced in September 2015

* Caterpillar Inc - Says it also contemplated to allocate component production to external suppliers and other Caterpillar facilities

* Caterpillar Inc - Contemplating to allocate volumes that are produced at Gosselies facility to manufacturing facility in Grenoble, France

* Caterpillar Inc - "If this intention would be confirmed, it would result in a collective lay-off of about 2,000 employees and in closure of Gosselies site" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
