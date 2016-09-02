BRIEF-Moody's : Nigeria's government liquidity pressures rising amid growth and inflation challenges

Sept 2 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Nigeria's government liquidity pressures rising amid growth and inflation challenges

* Moody's on Nigeria - Projects stagnation in real GDP in 2016 and only subdued growth at 2.5% in 2017

* Moody's on Nigeria - "We expect that Nigeria will contain pressures on its public finances in the short term"

* Moody's on Nigeria - Greater doubt about severity of impact of challenges, particularly on government liquidity and economic growth, over medium term

* Moody's on Nigeria - Expects inflation to accelerate to 18% by year's end, before falling to an average of 12.5% in 2017

* Moody's on Nigeria - Views the recent devaluation of the Naira as credit positive

* Moody's on Nigeria - Expects that the depreciation will increase Nigeria's external debt marginally to 5.2% of GDP by end-2016 from 3.3% in 2015

* Moody's on Nigeria - Expects fiscal outlook to remain in deficit at around 3.7% of GDP in 2016, after posting a 3.8% deficit in 2015