BRIEF-Yum China and investors expect to enter into shareholders agreement

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc :

* Yum China and investors expect to enter into a shareholders agreement

* Primavera will be entitled to designate 1 member of Yum China board of directors, have right to designate one non-voting board observer

* Ant financial to also have the right to designate one non-voting board observer to Yum China board of directors

* Shareholders agreement to have standstill item prohibiting investors from buying more than 19.9 percent beneficial stake in Yum China's voting stock

* Primavera, ANT Financial will get after investment,shares of Yum China representing aggregate between 4.3-5.9% of Yum China common stock

* If Primavera no longer meets certain shareholding requirements, then after 3 yrs,ANT Financial will lose right to designate board observer

* For 1-year after separation, shareholders agreement will prohibit investors from transferring all,any portion of shares of Yum China

* Primavera, ANT Financial will also get warrants exercisable for approximate additional 4% ownership, in aggregate, of Yum China