BRIEF-Varsav VR management board adopts 2016-2017 development strategy

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Varsav VR SA (Your Image) :

* Its management board adopts 2016-2017 development strategy

* Under 2016-2017 strategy to focus on investment in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) projects

* Under 2016-2017 strategy, expects investments in first year at between 2 million zlotys ($511,417) and 3 million zlotys with IRR of 50 percent

* Shareholders resolved to change name to Varsav VR Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9107 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)