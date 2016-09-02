FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 2, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Varsav VR management board adopts 2016-2017 development strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Varsav VR SA (Your Image) :

* Its management board adopts 2016-2017 development strategy

* Under 2016-2017 strategy to focus on investment in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) projects

* Under 2016-2017 strategy, expects investments in first year at between 2 million zlotys ($511,417) and 3 million zlotys with IRR of 50 percent

* Shareholders resolved to change name to Varsav VR Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9107 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

