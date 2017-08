Sept 2 (Reuters) - CeoTronics AG :

* FY group sales 17.522 million euros ($19.59 million) (previous year: 17.903 million euros)

* FY consolidated earnings -0.598 million euros (previous year: 0.509 million euros)

* For FY 2016/2017 sees sales growth and substantially positive earnings result to be achievable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)