Sept 2 (Reuters) - MD Medical Group :

* Announces that its board of directors at a meeting in Moscow on Friday approved changes to the frequency for considering dividend payments.

* The company will consider payment of dividends to shareholders twice a year;

* Decision on payment of interim dividends will be made by the board of directors based on results for the first six months of the year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)