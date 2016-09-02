FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ITT Educational Services:Daniel Webster college may not meet NEASC standards
September 2, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ITT Educational Services:Daniel Webster college may not meet NEASC standards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - ITT Educational Services Inc :

* On Sept 1, Daniel Webster College,postsecondary institution operated by co,received letter from DWC's accrediting commission

* Letter informs DWC that NEASC believes DWC may not meet NEASC standards on organization, governance, institutional resources

* DWC plans to comply with NEASC request for show-cause report by september 14, 2016 , believes it has met NEASC accreditation standards

* Letter to DWC from commission on institutions of higher education of the New England Association Of Schools And Colleges Source text - bit.ly/2bHOrY8 Further company coverage:

