BRIEF-ITT Educational Services:Daniel Webster college may not meet NEASC standards

Sept 2 (Reuters) - ITT Educational Services Inc :

* On Sept 1, Daniel Webster College,postsecondary institution operated by co,received letter from DWC's accrediting commission

* Letter informs DWC that NEASC believes DWC may not meet NEASC standards on organization, governance, institutional resources

* DWC plans to comply with NEASC request for show-cause report by september 14, 2016 , believes it has met NEASC accreditation standards

* Letter to DWC from commission on institutions of higher education of the New England Association Of Schools And Colleges Source text - bit.ly/2bHOrY8