Sept 2 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services :

* PNC announces redemption of PNC Bank 1.150 percent senior notes due Nov. 1, 2016

* Redemption price to be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 in amount, plus accrued,unpaid distributions to redemption date of Oct. 2

* Redemption of all of outstanding senior notes due nov. 1, 2016 issued by PNC Bank, National Association in amount of $750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: