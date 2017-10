Sept 2 (Reuters) - Globus Medical Inc :

* Says entered into a credit, security and guaranty agreement with Alphatec And Alphatec Spine, Inc.

* Says agreement made available to Alphatec borrowers senior secured term loan facility in an amount not to exceed $30 million.

* Credit agreement has a scheduled maturity date five years from closing date.