FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Siebert And Kennedy Cabot report definitive agreement
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Siebert And Kennedy Cabot report definitive agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Siebert Financial Corp :

* Siebert Financial Corp. And Kennedy Cabot Acquisition, llc announce definitive agreement

* Kennedy Cabot Acquisition will acquire approximately 90% of the outstanding common stock of siebert financial corp

* Kennedy Cabot Acquisition will make a tender offer for the outstanding common stock of Siebert Financial not owned by the estate

* Siebert Estate will sell co to Kennedy Cabot Acquisition for $12.65 million or approximately $0.66 per share

* Acquisition agreement does not provide for the merger of siebert financial with or into kennedy cabot acquisition

* Says $1,000,000 of purchase price payable to co by acquisition will be held in escrow for one year after closing Source text - bit.ly/2bQeu1w Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.