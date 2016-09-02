FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Under Armour's CEO enters pre-arranged stock trading plan to sell company's common stock
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Under Armour's CEO enters pre-arranged stock trading plan to sell company's common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc :

* Kevin Plank, chairman, CEO entered into a pre-arranged stock trading plan to sell shares of the company's common stock

* Plank beneficially owns approximately 15.9% of the Class A and Class B common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2016

* Plan entered into by Plank provides for sale of up to 1.88 million shares of Class C stock

* Says plan also includes Plank's sale of up to 200,000 shares of co's Class C Stock held by his charitable foundation Source text - bit.ly/2bIhFfs Further company coverage:

