* Kevin Plank, chairman, CEO entered into a pre-arranged stock trading plan to sell shares of the company's common stock

* Plank beneficially owns approximately 15.9% of the Class A and Class B common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2016

* Plan entered into by Plank provides for sale of up to 1.88 million shares of Class C stock

* Says plan also includes Plank's sale of up to 200,000 shares of co's Class C Stock held by his charitable foundation