BRIEF-Under Armour's CEO enters pre-arranged stock trading plan to sell company's common stock
Sept 2 Under Armour Inc :
* Kevin Plank, chairman, CEO entered into a pre-arranged stock trading plan to sell shares of the company's common stock
* Plank beneficially owns approximately 15.9% of the Class A and Class B common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2016
* Plan entered into by Plank provides for sale of up to 1.88 million shares of Class C stock
* Says plan also includes Plank's sale of up to 200,000 shares of co's Class C Stock held by his charitable foundation Source text - bit.ly/2bIhFfs Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Aoxin Tianli Group authorizes 1-for-4 reverse stock split - SEC Filing
* Board of company authorized one-for- four reverse stock split of its authorized and issued and outstanding common shares-SEC Filing
BRIEF-Government of Greece - Plans to set up a government agency to oversee sale of all broadcast advertising
* Government Of Greece - Greece plans to set up a government agency to oversee sale of all broadcast advertising
INVESTMENT FOCUS-Any ECB move into stocks unlikely to be plain sailing
LONDON, Sept 2 The ECB may soon be forced to follow the Bank of Japan's example and buy equities as part of any expanded stimulus programme, but it faces significant hurdles in helping all 19 euro zone members equally without distorting a key market for investors.