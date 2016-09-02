BRIEF-Government of Greece - Plans to set up a government agency to oversee sale of all broadcast advertising
Sept 2 (Reuters) -
* Government Of Greece - Greece plans to set up a government agency to oversee sale of all broadcast advertising
* Government Of Greece - Government will take a 30% advertising commission on all sales between broadcasters and advertisers, up from current 10% Source text for Eikon:
