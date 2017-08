Sept 2 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - Delta Air Lines outlook revised to positive; Ratings affirmed

* S&P on Delta Air Lines - Affirming all of our ratings on the company, including our 'BB+' corporate credit rating

* S&P on Delta Air Lines - Outlook reflects consistent strong operating results, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 28% for 12 months ended June 30, 2016