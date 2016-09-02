FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P revises Lebanon outlook to stable on resilient financial system and deposit inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) -

* S&P On Lebanon: Lebanon outlook revised to stable on resilient financial system and deposit inflows; 'B-/B' ratings affirmed

* S&P On Lebanon: See little prospects for significant improvement in macroeconomic fundamentals

* S&P On Lebanon: Outlook revision reflects view that bank deposits in lebanon will increase sufficiently to support government's borrowing requirement

* S&P On Lebanon: See longer-term constraints on lebanon's deposit and economic growth

* S&P On Lebanon:Believe lebanon's economic growth will remain relatively weak as long as domestic political standstill persists and syrian civil war continues Source (bit.ly/2bQvdBV)

