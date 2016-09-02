Sept 2 Arcbest Corp
* Abf logistics acquires logistics & distribution services, llc
* Transaction valued at $25.0 million
* Transaction reflects cash consideration of $17.0 million paid at closing and an additional $8.0 million that will be held in escrow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
