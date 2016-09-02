BRIEF-Hutton Hotel notifies customers of payment card security incident

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Hutton Hotel

* Hutton Hotel notifies customers of payment card security incident

* Hutton Hotel began an investigation of its payment card system and engaged a leading cybersecurity firm to assist

* Findings from investigation show unknown individuals installed program on payment processing system to capture payment card data

* Was alerted to a potential security incident by its payment processor

* Program could have affected payment card data of guests who used payment card to pay from september 19, 2012 to april 16, 2015

* Company has notified law enforcement and will continue to support their investigation