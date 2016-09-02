FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Versartis presents data for Somavaratan
September 2, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Versartis presents data for Somavaratan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Versartis Inc

* Versartis presents efficacy, safety, metabolic and adherence data for somavaratan in oral session at international congress of endocrinology

* Somavaratan is currently being evaluated for treatment of pediatric ghd in pivotal phase 3 velocity trial in u.s., canada and europe

* Data for pivotal phase 3 velocity trial anticipated in q3 2017, and j14vr5 phase 2/3 trial in japan

* In adult ghd, top-line results from phase 2 vital trial in u.s., europe and australia are expected during second half of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

