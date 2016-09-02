Sept 2 Sears Holdings Corp

* Co , Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp. and Kmart Corporation entered into a second lien credit agreement- SEC filing

* Pursuant to agreement borrowers borrowed $300 million of term loans

* Maturity date for term loan is July 20, 2020 and term loan will not amortize

* Credit agreement allows borrowers to seek to obtain from third parties up to $200 million of additional loans under credit