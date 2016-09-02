BRIEF-Sears Holdings - Co, Sears Roebuck, Kmart enters into second lien credit agreement
Sept 2 Sears Holdings Corp
* Co , Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp. and Kmart Corporation entered into a second lien credit agreement- SEC filing
* Pursuant to agreement borrowers borrowed $300 million of term loans
* Maturity date for term loan is July 20, 2020 and term loan will not amortize
* Credit agreement allows borrowers to seek to obtain from third parties up to $200 million of additional loans under credit Source: (bit.ly/2c0YHxA) Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cheered by potential dovish Fed; dollar gains
* U.S. employers add 151,000 jobs in Aug., below expectations
CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains with commodities after U.S. jobs miss
* All 10 of index's main groups rise; nearly 5 risers per decliner
BRIEF-Erickson Inc enters amendment to modify credit agreement
* On August 30, 2016, Erickson Incorporated entered into amendment number fifteen to credit agreement