BRIEF-Servisfirst Bancshares enters into loan agreement with Nexbank SSB
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Servisfirst Bancshares enters into loan agreement with Nexbank SSB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Servisfirst Bancshares Inc

* Entered into loan agreement with Nexbank SSB providing for revolving loans of up to an aggregate principal amount of $25 million

* Borrowings under loan agreement accrue interest at three-month libor rate plus 3.25 percent per annum, adjusted monthly

* Maturity date of loan agreement is September 1, 2019 - SEC filing

* In connection with entering into loan agreement, co issued to lender a revolving promissory note dated as of Sept. 1, 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2c1cLHF) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
