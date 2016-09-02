BRIEF-Servisfirst Bancshares enters into loan agreement with Nexbank SSB

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Servisfirst Bancshares Inc

* Entered into loan agreement with Nexbank SSB providing for revolving loans of up to an aggregate principal amount of $25 million

* Borrowings under loan agreement accrue interest at three-month libor rate plus 3.25 percent per annum, adjusted monthly

* Maturity date of loan agreement is September 1, 2019 - SEC filing

* In connection with entering into loan agreement, co issued to lender a revolving promissory note dated as of Sept. 1, 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2c1cLHF) Further company coverage: