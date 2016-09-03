Sept 2 Berry Plastics Group Inc
* Reports 21.5 Pct Stake In AEP Industries Inc As of August 24, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sagard Capital announces termination nomination deal with Performance Sports
* Sagard capital announces termination of shareholder nomination agreement with performance sports group ltd.
UPDATE 8-Samsung recalls Galaxy Note 7 phones after battery fires
* Nearly $5 bln revenue loss from recall, lost sales - Strategy Analytics (Updates with comments from Samsung on U.S. exchange programme, estimates on financial impact of recall)
No imminent UK decision on Chinese-backed nuclear plan as PM May heads to China
LONDON, Sept 3 Prime Minister Theresa May will not announce her keenly awaited decision on a partly-Chinese funded nuclear power project in the coming days, a British official said on Saturday as May flew to China to meet President Xi Jinping at her first G20 summit.