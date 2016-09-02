FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BWX Technologies amends credit agreement- SEC filing
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BWX Technologies amends credit agreement- SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Bwx Technologies Inc

* Entered into amendment to credit agreement dated may 11, 2015 with Bank Of America N.A., as administrative agent - SEC filing

* Amendment adds new US dollar term loan facility of up to $112.5 million, new canadian dollar term loan facility of $137.5 million us dollars

* Each of incremental term loans may be drawn in a single drawing at any time prior to December 31, 2016

* If drawn, each incremental term loan will mature on June 30, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

