a year ago
BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp reports redemption of senior bank notes due November 18, 2016
September 2, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp reports redemption of senior bank notes due November 18, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp :

* Fifth third bancorp announces redemption of senior bank notes due november 18, 2016

* Redemption price is amount equal to 100% of principal amount plus accrued,unpaid interest to, but excluding, redemption date

* Redemption of all of outstanding 1.15% fixed rate senior notes due november 18, 2016 issued in principal amount of $1 billion

* Redemption of all of outstanding floating rate senior notes due november 18, 2016 issued in amount of $750 million by fifth third bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

