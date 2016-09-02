BRIEF-Ansaldo STS wins contract for metro of Noida from Delhi Metro Rail Corp

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ansaldo STS SpA :

* Together with ZTE Corporation, wins a contract for the metro of Noida from Delhi Metro Rail Corp Ltd

* Contract relates to the building of a communications-based train control system (CBTC) and telecommunication systems for the Noida metro in greater Noida

* Total value of the contract is 38.8 million euros ($43.44 million)

* Contract value for Ansaldo STS is 26 million euros