Sept 2 (Reuters) - Grupa Kapitalowa Immobile SA :

* Its management board resolves to agree for tender bid for Projprzem shares at 8.5 zloty per share to reach up to 33 percent stake in Projprzem

* In April the company announced tender for Projprzem shares following which it raised its stake in Projprzem to 32.7 pct from 22.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)