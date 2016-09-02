Sept 2 (Reuters) -
* Mylan NV says droppping out of Morgan Stanley conference due to "scheduling conflict" - Spokeswoman
* Mylan NV denies reports that CEO Heather Bresch is stepping down - Spokeswoman Further company coverage:
Pay for luxury goods CEOs should no longer be sales-based -broker
PARIS, Sept 2 The performance targets of luxury goods companies' chief executives are too often based on a sales-growth yardstick that has become inappropriate in the current spending downturn, broker Exane BNP Paribas said on Friday.
Brazil's Cemig to use Taesa proceeds to help Renova, source says
SAO PAULO, Sept 1 Brazilian power holding company Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA could use proceeds from the sale of a minority stake in an electricity transmission subsidiary to help cash-strapped renewable energy unit Renova Energia SA, according to a person familiar with the plan.
BlackBerry teams with Samsung for "spy-proof" tablet for Germany
TORONTO, Sept 2 BlackBerry Ltd said on Friday that its encryption technology is being used to toughen a "spy-proof" Samsung tablet that is being used by German government agencies dealing with classified information.