Sept 2 (Reuters) - Putprop Ltd :

* Says EPS is expected to be between 36.3 - 55.7 cents, reflecting a fall of between 81.3- 71.3 pct versus EPS of 193.9 cents for year ended June 30 2015

* HEPS expected to be between 64.8 - 73.3 cents, reflecting a decrease of between 23.9 - 13.9 pct compared to HEPS of 85.1 cents last year