Sept 2 Fitbit Inc
* Director Jon Callaghan reports sale of 15,000 shares of co's Class A common stock on Sept 1 at average $14.91 per share - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2bQb25o Further company coverage:
Pay for luxury goods CEOs should no longer be sales-based -broker
PARIS, Sept 2 The performance targets of luxury goods companies' chief executives are too often based on a sales-growth yardstick that has become inappropriate in the current spending downturn, broker Exane BNP Paribas said on Friday.
Brazil's Cemig to use Taesa proceeds to help Renova, source says
SAO PAULO, Sept 1 Brazilian power holding company Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA could use proceeds from the sale of a minority stake in an electricity transmission subsidiary to help cash-strapped renewable energy unit Renova Energia SA, according to a person familiar with the plan.
BlackBerry teams with Samsung for "spy-proof" tablet for Germany
TORONTO, Sept 2 BlackBerry Ltd said on Friday that its encryption technology is being used to toughen a "spy-proof" Samsung tablet that is being used by German government agencies dealing with classified information.