BRIEF-Republic Airways enters deal with American Airlines
September 2, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Republic Airways enters deal with American Airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Republic Airways Holdings

* On September 2, entered into an amended capacity purchase agreement with American Airlines Inc

* Amendment to agreement with American Airlines to secure a substantial portion of our operational fleet

* In exchange of amendment and settlement of American's asserted claims, American will receive unsecured pre-petition claim of $250 million

* Amendment provides for permitting removal of certain aircraft, an extension in duration of republic's flying for certain aircraft for American

* Amendment provides for a single capacity purchase agreement that prescribes flying commitments and obligations of republic and american

* Agreement facilitates republic's transition to single air carrier operating certificate by reconfiguring 80-seat aircraft to 76-seat configuration

* Amendment also provides american exclusive use of certain airport slots Source text: [bit.ly/2cl42yV] Further company coverage:

