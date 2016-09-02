Sept 2 Party City Holdco Inc
* Files for offering of up to 89.22 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2c1aj3P) Further company coverage:
U.S. lawmakers question Mylan's Medicaid EpiPen rebates
Sept 2 Two key U.S. congressional committee members on Friday called for an investigation into whether Mylan NV, under fire for raising the price of its EpiPen device, overcharged the government's low-income healthcare program for the allergy treatment.
BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 mln - sec filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Viking Therapeutics files for common stock offering of up to 7.5 mln shares
* Files for common stock offering of up to 7.5 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholder aspire capital - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2c1blgi) Further company coverage: