a year ago
BRIEF-Stonemor Partners says intends to restate certain financial statements
September 2, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stonemor Partners says intends to restate certain financial statements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Stonemor Partners Lp

* Stonemor partners l.p. Announces intention to restate certain financial statements

* Intends to restate financial statements for fiscal years ended December 31, 2013 through 2015 and fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2016, june 30, 2016

* Determined that it incorrectly allocated net loss to general partner and its limited partners for referenced historical periods

* Restatement not expected to have any impact to net income (loss), total assets, total liabilities, total partner's capital, adjusted ebitda

* Restatement not expected to have any impact to distributable cash flow, or cash distributions for aforementioned periods. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

