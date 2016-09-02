Sept 2 Opgen Inc
* On August 31, 2016, Kevin Krenitsky, M.D. resigned as president of company effective immediately - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2c1d3y8) Further company coverage:
UPDATE 8-Samsung recalls Galaxy Note 7 phones after battery fires
* Nearly $5 bln revenue loss from recall, lost sales - Strategy Analytics (Updates with comments from Samsung on U.S. exchange programme, estimates on financial impact of recall)
No imminent UK decision on Chinese-backed nuclear plan as PM May heads to China
LONDON, Sept 3 Prime Minister Theresa May will not announce her keenly awaited decision on a partly-Chinese funded nuclear power project in the coming days, a British official said on Saturday as May flew to China to meet President Xi Jinping at her first G20 summit.
BRIEF-Republic Airways enters deal with American Airlines
* On September 2, entered into an amended capacity purchase agreement with American Airlines Inc