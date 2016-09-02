BRIEF-Dupont updates on European Commission extension for merger

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Dupont

* On September 2, 2016, Dupont And Dow mutually agreed to grant european commission an extension of 10 working days in connection with its phase ii review.

* Dupont And Dow are very focused on working with European Commission toward closing transaction by end of 2016

* Extension represents latest date for European Commission action under updated timeline

* In event European Commission utilizes full extension, closing of transaction would be expected to occur in early part of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: