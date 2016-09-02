Sept 2 Neonode Inc
* Files for sale, of up to 12.94 million shares of co's common stock, including 7.9 million shares exercise of warrants, by certain selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Herbalife- Icahn reports open market purchase of 306,846 shares of co's common stock
* Carl Icahn reports open market purchase of 306,846 shares of co's common stock at average price of $60.39 per share on august 31 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Michael Blitzer reports 7.66 pct stake in Ocwen Financial Corp
* Michael Blitzer Reports 7.66 Percent Stake In Ocwen Financial Corp, as Of August 31, 2016 Sec filing
U.S. lawmakers question Mylan's Medicaid EpiPen rebates
Sept 2 Two key U.S. congressional committee members on Friday called for an investigation into whether Mylan NV, under fire for raising the price of its EpiPen device, overcharged the government's low-income healthcare program for the allergy treatment.